Army, Assam Rifles arrest 4 ‘anti-national’ elements in Manipur

Guwahati, May 23: To ensure normalcy in Manipur, the Army and the troops of the Assam Rifles have arrested four ‘anti-national’ elements on Monday.

Reportedly, one was arrested on the intervening night of May 21 and May 22 with an illegal single barrel 12 bore shotgun and seven cartridges from New Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district.

The accused was identified as Chungkhomang Kipgen and was arrested based on input of him being involved in a firing incident in Moidangpok village injuring three villagers.

In another incident, three Army-Assam Rifles columns were launched based on input about four armed suspects threatening shopkeepers in the New Chekon area and then subsequently moving to New Lambulane area of Imphal East District. The area was quickly cordoned off by the joint team of the Army, Assam Rifles, police and the Rapid Action Force.

The troops swiftly brought the crowd under control, arrested three people with two single-barrel 12 bore guns and handed them over to the police.