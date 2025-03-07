Arms surrender deadline ends, 196 weapons deposited, security forces begin crackdown

Imphal, March 7: Security forces in Manipur intensified combing operations across several districts, after the deadline for the voluntary surrender of arms expired. The forces recovered a significant cache of weapons and destroyed illegal bunkers.

According to police sources, 196 arms, along with ammunition and other equipment, were surrendered by members of the public across eight districts, notably Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl.

The surrendered weapons were deposited at various police stations, including Sagolmang PS, 6th IRB, Andro PS, Heingang PS, Yaingangpokpi PS, and the Commando unit in Imphal East; Khangabok PS in Thoubal; Kumbi PS, Moirang PS, Keibul Lamjao PS, Loktak PS, and Bishnupur PS in Bishnupur; Wangoi PS, Singjamei PS, Imphal PS, and City PS in Imphal West; Kakching PS in Kakching; and the SP office in Jiribam. In Churachandpur, arms were surrendered at Sangaikot PS and the Churachandpur PS office, while in Pherzawl, Thanlon PS received a few weapons.

With the voluntary surrender phase concluding, security forces launched started combing operations from 4 PM on Thursday across Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Tamenglong districts.

During these operations, a total of 36 arms, 129 rounds of ammunition, seven explosives, and 21 other items were seized from various locations, including Moidangpok (Imphal West), Paorabi (Imphal East), Nongpok Sekmai (Thoubal), Tatbung (Tamenglong), and Khengjang (Kangpokpi).

Additionally, security forces dismantled 12 illegal bunkers in K. Langnom and Khengjang areas of Kangpokpi district, while three more were destroyed in Haraothel.