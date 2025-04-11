Arms and explosives cache seized in Manipur

Imphal, April 11: Security forces in Manipur recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during coordinated search operations conducted across Imphal East and Churachandpur districts on Thursday.

According to official police reports, the joint operation in Imphal East led to the recovery of a range of sophisticated weaponry and tactical equipment from the Pukhao Ahallup western river bank area, under the jurisdiction of Sagolmang Police Station.

The items recovered include one 9 mm sub-machine gun (SMG) with three magazines, one double-barrel gun, one .32 pistol loaded with three live rounds, four No. 36 hand grenades with arming rings, 10 detonators, two MK12T explosive devices, four tube launchers, three additional magazines, and 51 live rounds of ammunition.

Security personnel also seized one radio set, one vehicular set microphone, 74 empty cartridge cases, two patka helmets, and two bulletproof jackets—indicating possible militant activity or prior engagements in the area.

Meanwhile, in Churachandpur’s Siden Bowel locality, forces recovered one .22 rifle with an empty magazine, one single-barrel gun, and two 'pompi' firearms. These arms have been handed over to respective police stations for further legal proceedings.

In a parallel effort to neutralise security threats, security forces on Wednesday dismantled two illegal bunkers situated along the foothill side of Chandrakhong in Thoubal district.

These operations are part of a broader strategy to restore peace and stability in the conflict-hit regions of Manipur, which have been marred by ethnic unrest and sporadic violence in recent months.