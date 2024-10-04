Armed men help guest escape Sikkim casino, evading Rs 56 Lakh dues

Sikkim, Oct 4: Sikkim Police registered a case after a guest allegedly fled Orange Village Resort in Ranipool without paying Rs. 56 lakh in dues, aided by armed men who threatened the resort staff.

The resort's owner, Roshan Raj Shrestha, filed an FIR stating that the guest, Gaurav Mangla, had organised an event at Big Bull Casino from 16 to 19 September 2024. Despite assurances of settling the amount after reaching Delhi, Shrestha insisted the dues be cleared before Mangla’s departure, to which he agreed.

On October 1st, between 5:00 AM and 5:30 AM, armed individuals identified as Manohar, Dimpo, and others reportedly entered the resort brandishing pistols.

They escorted Mangla from the premises, making no payment, and threatened security personnel who tried to intervene, warning that more armed men outside were ready to kill anyone obstructing their escape.



Ranipool Police have registered a case under Sections 25(1)(a), 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, and sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The investigation is ongoing, with statements, documents, and digital evidence being collected.