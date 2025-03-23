Arambai Tengol office raided after clash with UNLF(P) in Imphal; weapons, drugs seized

Imphal, March 23: Security forces in Manipur conducted a raid at the Khurai Unit-17 office of Arambai Tengol (AT) in Imphal East district following a violent clash with cadres of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Pambei), UNLF(P).

The incident took place at Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai near Kongpal Thong, on Saturday.

The raid led to the seizure of several incriminating items, including three four-wheelers, four pairs of hunting boots, eight bulletproof plates, two fiber light BP plates, three wireless handsets, one INSAS bayonet, two .303 bayonets, two swords, and approximately 15 grams of suspected heroin.

Additionally, a large number of camouflage outfits, tactical belts, banners, and incriminating documents were recovered.

According to police reports, around 15-20 suspected members of Arambai Tengol allegedly entered the residence of Irengbam Nandakumar Singh, alias Tonsana (56), a suspected functionary of the UNLF(P).

The confrontation between the two groups escalated, leaving four UNLF(P) cadres with blunt force injuries from sticks. There were also reports of firing from both sides, prompting a swift response from security forces.

The injured UNLF(P) cadres were detained and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that their injuries were non-fatal and classified as blunt force trauma rather than gunshot wounds.

As part of a follow-up action, security forces raided the Arambai Tengol Unit-17 office in Khurai under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station.

Authorities are currently investigating the connection between the raid and the confrontation between the two groups. The situation remains tense, and security measures have been heightened in the area to prevent further escalation.