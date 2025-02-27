Arambai Tenggol surrenders over 300 arms as Guv’s disarmament deadline ends

Imphal, Feb 27: A day after laying down terms and conditions in response to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s seven-day deadline for surrendering arms, top leaders of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, along with civilians, surrendered over 300 weapons at the Banquet Hall of the 1st Manipur Rifles in Imphal on Thursday.

Hailing the move as a significant step towards restoring normalcy, Puyam Tomcha Meitei, President of All Manipur Bar Association stated, “Today is a historic day. Arambai Tenggol, who has been fighting for the lives and property of the valley people, has come out openly and responded to the Governor’s call by surrendering their arms. This is a positive initiative, and a substantial amount of weapons have been handed over to the government.”

The event witnessed an emotional moment as the mothers of Arambai members were also present at the surrender. Akoijam Siteshori Devi, a resident of Thoubal Kiyam Siphai, expressed the collective sentiment of the group’s families.

"We are mothers of Arambai members. Due to the conflict, our children took major responsibilities. However, after the sudden imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, civilians were ordered to disarm. Understanding the law of the land and respecting the Governor’s appeal, Arambai has decided to surrender their weapons for the peace and prosperity of Manipur," she said.

She further cautioned that if violence resurfaces after the surrender, the authorities must take full responsibility.

“Now that we have laid down our arms, if conflict arises again from the other side, the authorities should be held accountable,” she added.

This surrender follows a similar act on Wednesday, when civilians across six districts voluntarily handed over 104 firearms and ammunition, just a day before the government’s seven-day deadline expired.

Weapons were surrendered in Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Kakching districts.

This marks the second major disarmament appeal in recent months. In September 2023, during the tenure of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, a 15-day window was offered for the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms.

With this latest development, all eyes remain on the administration to ensure that peace prevails in the strife-torn state.