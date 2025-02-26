Arambai Tenggol sets conditions for arms surrender after meeting Manipur Guv

Imphal, Feb. 26: Meitei group Arambai Tenggol has laid down terms and conditions in response to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal for the surrender of arms and ammunition in Manipur.

Following a meeting with Governor Bhalla on Tuesday, the group stated that while they were urged to help restore normalcy in the state, they would comply only if their demands were met.

“We have put forward some terms and conditions regarding the surrendering of arms. If these are fulfilled, we will comply. If not, let’s see what happens next,” said Robin Mangang, the group’s public relations officer.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, Arambai Tenggol has sought the Centre’s intervention on various issues, including border fencing and implementation of NRC with 1951 as the base year, deportation of illegal immigrants and withdrawal of ST status from undocumented settlers and Amendment of Manipur Land Records & Land Revenue Act, 1960, for equal enforcement across hills and valleys, among others.

Mangang described the discussions with Governor Bhalla as “fruitful”, stating that the Governor had highlighted disarmament among all groups, including Kukis and Meiteis, as a step toward restoring peace.

“Once the surrender of weapons is complete and highways reopen, he assured that efforts will be made to bring lasting peace in the state,” Mangang added.

Earlier on February 20, the Governor had issued a one-week deadline urging people to surrender arms.

Meanwhile, 87 weapons of various types were voluntarily surrendered across Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Thoubal, and Kangpokpi on Tuesday.

Security forces also recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with detonators during search operations in Tengnoupal district.













Arms surrendered at various places in Manipur on Tuesday following the notification issued by the Governor (AT Photo)

Additionally, two active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested in Bishnupur. Identified as Oinam Chandrakumar Singh (54) and Pukhrambam Bisheshwor Singh (38), authorities seized one airgun, one pistol with a magazine, four 12-bore cartridges, mobile phones, voter IDs, and Aadhaar cards.

With mounting pressure from authorities and continued disarmament efforts, the focus remains on whether Arambai Tenggol’s demands will be addressed and how the surrender process unfolds in the coming days.