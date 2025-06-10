Arambai Tenggol calls off bandh midway, cites hijacking by anti-social elements

Imphal, June 10: Amid escalating tensions in Manipur following the arrest of a senior leader of the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol, the group on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of its 10-day bandh, three days after it was launched in protest.

Addressing the press, Robin Mangang Khwairakpam, the organisation’s Public Relations Officer, said the decision to relax the bandh was taken after a high-level internal meeting.

“After the CBI, NIA and police filed multiple FIRs against us, we called the bandh to register our protest. Unfortunately, during this period, several anti-social elements misused the Arambai Tenggol name to engage in unwanted activities, including physical assaults. We are, therefore, relaxing the bandh from today,” he said.

Khwairakpam clarified that the suspension of the shutdown did not signal a withdrawal from their larger movement.

The organisation, he said, would continue democratic forms of protest until their arrested leader, Kanan Singh, is released unconditionally.

He also reiterated Arambai Tenggol’s identity as a socio-cultural organisation and denied allegations of it being an armed outfit.

“We are not an armed group. We are committed to uplifting our religion and protecting our land. However, after illegal Kuki immigrants waged war on us, we were compelled to defend ourselves,” he claimed.

Khwairakpam also appealed to the public to unite in preserving the territorial integrity of Manipur.

The announcement comes amid fresh unrest that has gripped the Imphal valley since the arrest. On Monday, clashes were reported from several districts as protestors defied curfew orders.

Unidentified gunmen also opened fire at CRPF personnel in Imphal West’s Tera area on the same day, intensifying fears of a spiralling law and order crisis.

At least 21 people have been injured so far in the clashes, and officials say the toll may rise if tensions persist.

Security agencies remain on high alert, with reinforcements deployed across sensitive zones in the valley.