APSCPCR urges Health Minister to strengthen child health services in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, March 19: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) team, led by its chairperson Ratan Anya, submitted its recommendations to Health Minister Biyuram Wahge during an interactive meeting with the Department of Health at the AP Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Commission highlighted critical issues concerning the health needs of children with special needs (CWSN), substance abuse, and sexual offences against children in the State. A detailed PowerPoint presentation was made, stressing the urgent requirement for developmental paediatricians and child development centres across the State for the holistic development of CWSN.

Among the key recommendations, the Commission urged the Health Department to conduct an in-depth research and survey on the status of CWSN in the State.

The APSCPCR also proposed extending health insurance under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) to CWSN for access to life-supporting therapies.

Additionally, it called for the framing of government guidelines for the operation and monitoring of therapy centres for these children.

Addressing the issue of substance abuse, the APSCPCR recommended the complete digitization and monitoring of the sale of Schedule H, H1, and X drugs in all pharmacies across the State.

The Commission also stressed the need for specific de-addiction centres to combat the rising cases of drug abuse among children. The meeting was attended by Adviser to the Health Minister, Dr Mohesh Chai, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, Secretary Ira Singhal, and senior officers of the Health department.

The APSCPCR chairperson was accompanied by child-commission members Niri Chongrowju, Honluk Lukham, Miti Libang and Taba Champa Riba, and member secretary Khoda Rakhi.