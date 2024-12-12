Arunachal child rights body calls for action against govt employees in sex racket case

Itanagar, Dec 12: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has recommended strict disciplinary action and termination of services under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 be initiated against three State Government employees, including police personnel, for their alleged involvement in a sex racket involving minor girls. Besides, it urged for reconstitution of the SIT for a thorough enquiry into the case.

The alleged sex racket case was brought to light by the minor victims in August 2024 and a regular case was subsequently registered at the Longding Police Station.

Police arrested nine persons, out of whom three are prime accused or pimps, in connection with the case. The sex scandal reportedly took place over a period of four years from 2019 to 2024.

The APSCPCR, taking suo moto cognizance of the case, submitted a detailed enquiry report to the State Government today along with its findings and recommendations for necessary action by the competent authorities.

"The sex/prostitution rack- et has been going on since the year 2019 under the guise of ‘Chaya Restaurant cum Bar' at Itanagar. Chaya Dulom and her gang were continuously involved in enticing adolescent girls for working at Chaya Restaurant cum Bar with ulterior motives of attracting customers and sexual exploitation of the victims. During the enquiry, it was informed by the victims that they were subjected to rape and sexual exploitation several times even in a single day," the APSCPCR said.

The panel observed that since the racket has been going on for long, there are reasons for the likelihood of having more victims as well as accused in the case if thorough investigation is done.

By Correspondent