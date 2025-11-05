APSAC inaugurates drone port in Roing to boost tech-driven governance in Arunachal

Roing, Nov 5: In a major stride towards a “Viksit and Technology-Driven Arunachal Pradesh,” the Arunachal Pradesh State Remote Sensing Application Centre (APSAC), under the Department of Science and Technology, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Drone Port at Roing on Tuesday. The initiative marks a significant milestone in integrating drone technology into governance, planning, and development.

The newly launched Drone Port aims to revolutionize aerial mapping, digital planning, and data-driven decision-making across various state departments. Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma (IAS), who attended the inauguration ceremony, lauded APSAC’s pioneering effort and called for its effective utilization to enhance transparency and efficiency in governance.

“Drone-enabled monitoring will play a vital role in ensuring faster project implementation and improved public service delivery, especially in our geographically challenging terrain,” Brahma said, emphasizing the need for modern technology in evidence-based governance.

APSAC Joint Director Dr. Liagi Tajo stated that the establishment of Drone Ports aligns with Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s vision of embedding technology across all sectors of administration.

“Through initiatives like the Arunachal Pradesh State Spatial Data Infrastructure (APSSDI) and the Arunachal Monitoring System (AMS), APSAC is ensuring seamless access to spatial data for all departments. These technological advancements are key to achieving efficient and sustainable development planning,” Dr. Tajo explained.

Providing a technical overview, Er. Timothy Nima, Technical Officer at APSAC, said the Drone Port will serve as a dedicated operational hub for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—supporting take-off, landing, charging, maintenance, and data transfer.

“The Roing Drone Port will facilitate aerial mapping, forest and agriculture monitoring, mining surveillance, infrastructure assessment, disaster response, and skill development,” Nima noted.

Deputy Director Nyelam Tath, in his valedictory address, commended the district administration’s cooperation and reaffirmed APSAC’s commitment to expanding drone-based applications across all districts.

“APSAC’s initiatives are directly contributing to the mission of creating a digitally empowered, innovation-led Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.