APPSC whistle-blower Gyamar Padang passes away

Guwahati, May 3: Arunachal Pradesh whistle-blower Gyamar Padang who exposed the leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper died at Asian Institution of Gastroenterology Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, said reports.

Reports further stated that Padang was not well and his health condition was deteriorating following which he was undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended upon civil service aspirants and their guardians following the demise of Padang who spearheaded the APPSC fiasco. Meanwhile, condolence messages poured in from several quarters on social media platforms.

The state media is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of whistleblower Gyamar Padang. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members. Padang was a shining example of investigative journalism. May he rest in peace, dear comrade. pic.twitter.com/zN3qK4d1o2 — apuwjarun (@apuwjarunachal) May 3, 2023

On August 29 2022, Gyamar Padang, a candidate for the examination, lodged an FIR at the Itanagar police station, complaining that the question papers for the APPSC were leaked.

The APPSC paper leak case created a furore in the State following which massive agitation took place.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on October 27 after the state government recommended it. The case was initially investigated by the Capital Police, and later transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police.

On March 10 last, the state government had written to the ED, urging it to investigate the case.

Earlier, the state government also agreed that whistle-blower Gyamar Padang would be recognised befittingly for his contribution in the exam paper leak case.