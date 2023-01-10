Apple Ber adds sweetness to this Tripura farmer's life

Agartala, Jan 10: Apple Ber or Indian Jujube is famous for its sweetness and unique taste. But for Jiban Das, a small scale farmer of Teliamura’s Nayanpur area under Khowai district of Tripura this tropical fruit turned out to be a key to unlock success. Das who is also known as farmer with difference has been trying his hands in different crops on experimental basis and thus stumbled upon the Apple Ber that eventually earned a good profit this year.

According to Das, he started the cultivation eight months back in his three kanis (Local Unit of Area Measurement) land and all the trees are now beaming with ripe fruits.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Das said, “In the last couple of years, the demand for Apple Ber increased dramatically in the local markets. Taking cue from some of the successful farmers I sourced the saplings from Kolkata and now my harvest is ready for market”.

He said, the fruit is called Apple Ber owing to its similarities with the Apple. “The reddish touch of apple gives it a premium look”, he added.





Apart from growing fruits, Das has also started a small nursery for the interested farmers. “I have to struggle a lot to get the saplings of good quality. This is why, I have started a small nursery of the plants so that interested farmers can source the saplings from Teliamura”, he said.



According to the farmer, a lot of traders have contacted him for bulk purchase. “Even orders are pouring in from Agartala”, he pointed out.

On being asked how this cultivation can help in reducing the unemployment problem, Das said, “This is a very profitable plant. One plant from the age of maturity gives upto 40 kgs of fruits in lifetime. The Apple Ber can be easily sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kilogram in wholesale rate. Otherwise, in open market the prices may shoot up to Rs 200 to 250 per kilogram”.