APMU refuses to ferry petroleum products to Meghalaya over border row

Shillong, Nov 25: The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) has refused to ferry in petroleum products in Khasi-Jaintia and Ri-Bhoi districts from November 24, following the attack on Assam registered vehicles amidst the ongoing unrest.

The union said that in view of the present "abnormal" security situation in different parts of the state, truckers are "afraid" to venture into the Khasi, Jaintia hills and Ri-Bhoi.



"Therefore we have decided not to take any load from today onwards until and unless the government of Meghalaya assures safety and security of oil and gas tankers," the APMU said.



Police officials here said that Meghalaya police would provide escort for these oil and gas tankers following the decision of the APMU.



Outside petrol pumps in the state capital there was a huge queue as people lined up for fuel after reports of the Assam oil tankers refusing to come in due to the unrest in the state.

Apart from the oil and gas tankers, trucks ferrying goods, especially essential commodities, have dwindled due to a sense of insecurity. If the security scenario deteriorates further there would be shortage of essential commodities in the state.