Anup Chetia requests Indian Govt to respect the sentiments of ULFA(I)

Imphal, Feb 8: Amid the ongoing ethnic conflicts in the northeastern state, General Secretary of Pro-talk ULFA leader Golap Baruah alias Anup Chetia said the rights of indigenous people should be protected everywhere, be it in Manipur or in Assam.

While speaking at the sidelines of the closing function of 17th Ningthoukhongjam Tombi State Equestrian Championship here in Imphal, he told The Assam Tribune that the conditions of indigenous are in a “pathetic state” everywhere in the northeastern part of the country. Citing the example of Tripura, Chetia said indigenous people are slowly becoming a minority, and Assam is no exception.

Commenting on Manipur-based UNLF started peace talks with the government of India and at the same time other outfits thinking about peace deals, Chetia said when they (ULFA) started the arms struggle the situation was different and right now it is altogether a different scenario, so he welcomes everyone to the negotiation table.

Commenting on ULFA (I) Golap Baruah had requested the Government of India and the Government of Assam to respect their aspirations.

Golap Baruah who is the Chairman of North East Indigenous Peoples Forum was taking part as a Guest of Honour during the Closing Function.

Golap Baruah further said that ULFA-I do not oppose the negotiation process, however, they d have demands. “So, whatever ULFA-I demands, the Government of Assam should take the initiative so that they can start the negotiation process between the ULFA-I and the Government,” he said.