Another woman gang-raped in Manipur; FIR lodged

Guwahati, August 10: Another horrific case of sexual assault during the ethnic clashes in Manipur in early May has come to light, after the survivor - who has been living in a relief camp - filed a police case.

A 37-year-old woman had approached the police in Manipur’s Bishnupur on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, with a complaint that she was sexually assaulted on May 3 in Churachandpur district.

Following the complaint, a Zero First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Bishnupur police station and transferred to Churachandpur police station the same day.

The police have registered a case of gangrape, assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman with common intention against “unknown Kuki miscreants.”

According to the first information report (FIR), at 6.30 pm on May 3, miscreants started burning the woman and her neighbour's houses, after which she, her two sons, niece and sister-in-law ran as fast as they could.

After running for some time, around five to six miscreants got hold of her and started verbally abusing and assaulting her. They allegedly assaulted and raped her.

Last month, a horrific video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men in Manipur was shared widely on social media, drawing massive condemnation and calls for action. The accused seen in the video have been arrested.

The Manipur Police told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that over 6,500 police cases have been filed between the nearly three-month periods from May 3 to July 30.