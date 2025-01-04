Angry mob injures SP in Manipur’s Kongpokpi amid demand for Central forces withdrawal

Imphal, Jan 4: Violence erupted in Kangpokpi district on Friday as Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Prabhakar was injured in an attack by a gun-wielding mob.

The SP, who was hit by a stone, sustained head injuries during the confrontation between security forces and protesters.

The unrest began earlier in the day when volunteers from the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) locked the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in protest.

Tensions flared when the mob attempted to do the same at the office of the SP, triggering a massive clash with security personnel.

According to official reports, vehicles belonging to the district police stationed within the compound of the SP office were also damaged during the riot.

The mob’s fury was directed at the ongoing deployment of central forces, particularly the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in Saibol village, located within Kangpokpi district.

Firing was also reported from among the protesters, adding to the chaos, with multiple injuries confirmed, including police personnel.

The situation has prompted authorities to rush additional central forces to the region in an effort to restore order.

Protesters have been gathering in front of the SP office since the afternoon, demanding the removal of central forces from Saibol village.

The incident comes after a series of operations conducted by security forces in the area last week, following gunfights with militants from neighbouring villages in Imphal East district. The operations left four injured, including police officers.

In response to the crackdown, CoTU imposed an indefinite economic blockade along National Highway 2, which connects Imphal to Dimapur, in protest against the alleged police action against women protesters in Saibol.

More than 15 women were reportedly injured when security forces fired tear gas during the protests, which were triggered by opposition to the presence of “illegal bunkers” occupied by central forces in the village.

The police had previously stated that the use of tear gas came after a mob of women attempted to block the advance of a joint team of state and central forces at Uyok Ching.