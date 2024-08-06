Angami Youth Organisation submits memorandum to Guv against extortion, threats

Nagaland, August 6: The Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) has submitted a memorandum to Governor La Ganesan Iyer, highlighting ongoing illegal taxation, harassment, intimidation, and even death threats by Naga Political Groups (NPGs), which are causing significant distress to the people.

The memorandum also highlighted recent threats, including a "capital punishment" issued against a local contractor by the NSCN-Khango faction, which is currently under a ceasefire agreement with the Centre.

It pointed out violations of the Ceasefire Ground Rules (CFGR), agreed upon by the Centre and the five National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) factions.

“The Government of India should stop legitimising splinter groups by recognising them if it wants an early resolution to the Indo-Naga problem,” the memorandum stated.

Additionally, the memorandum emphasised that while the AYO is a civil organisation, it will not hesitate to protect its people if necessary.

The AYO also demanded that armed cadres be confined to designated camps and that their operations in civilian areas be immediately terminated.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Naga people, from various tribes and age groups, took to the streets in a show of resentment against the current state of affairs in Nagaland.

Clad in traditional attire and braving heavy rain, they demonstrated at the Old MLA junction in Kohima.

The AYO also raised several critical issues requiring the Governor’s attention and immediate intervention.

Previously, the Nagaland government had strongly condemned the NSCN-K's threats against a local contractor, with Nagaland police filing an FIR against the proscribed outfit under relevant legal sections.

In April, following a complete shutdown by the business community in protest against illegal taxation, the government had directed the district administration to ensure the safety of the business community and to foster a supportive business environment in the state.