Amit Shah’s review meeting on Manipur today will yield no conclusive result: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Nov 18: Ahead of the Union Home Minister's review meeting on the tense situation in Manipur later in the day, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has expressed doubts about any conclusive results from the discussions.

In a video message shared on social media on Monday, the Jorhat MP criticised the Centre for its alleged lack of decisive action and its "step-motherly" treatment of the northeastern state.

Gogoi, who has been vocal about the issues in Manipur, stated that despite multiple review meetings held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, there has been no significant improvement in the law and order situation.

"The Union Home Minister, despite taking numerous review meetings on the law and order situation in the state, has failed to deliver results. Today's meeting is not going to provide any conclusive result," Gogoi said.

He further accused the Centre of underestimating the severity of the ongoing conflict in Manipur, pointing out that the government's indifference stems from viewing the state as insignificant.

"There seems to be a step-motherly attitude in the corridors of power in New Delhi. They think Manipur is a small state and the conflict is merely a local dispute between two communities. They aren’t understanding the gravity of the situation," Gogoi added.

Gogoi also expressed concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged indecisiveness regarding the conflict. "It has been more than a year since the violence broke out in Manipur, yet the PM refuses to act decisively. We cannot fathom why the PM refuses to take stock of the situation and prefers to stay abroad. With this attitude, peace will not return to Manipur. What is most important is peace, harmony, and the preservation of life in the state," Gogoi stressed.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to chair a crucial review meeting later today with top officials to assess the law and order situation in the state.

National media outlets have reported that Amit Shah has cancelled his rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra to return to New Delhi for the emergency meeting. He reportedly cut short his election campaign to address the escalating crisis in Manipur.

This emergency meeting follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 16, which instructed all security agencies in Manipur to take necessary steps to restore peace and maintain order, as the situation remains “fragile”.

The MHA’s directive came in response to recent attacks on relief camps and a CRPF camp in the Borobekra sub-division of Jiribam district, where heavily armed militants launched coordinated strikes.