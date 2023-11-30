85 years of service to the nation
North East

Amit Shah terms peace deal with UNLF as ‘landmark achievement’

By The Assam Tribune
Amit Shah terms peace deal with UNLF as ‘landmark achievement’
Guwahati, Nov 30: A tripartite peace agreement was signed on Wednesday between Manipur’s oldest valley-based armed group, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the central government and the state government on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the agreement a ‘landmark achievement’.

Shah said, “The peace agreement signed today with the UNLF by the Government of India and the Government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement.”

“It is a landmark achievement in realising PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India,” he added.

It may be mentioned that UNLF has been fighting a radical war for a sovereign Manipur as the group views the merger of the pre-Independence Manipur kingdom with India as illegal.

The Assam Tribune


