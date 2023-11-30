Amit Shah terms peace deal with UNLF as ‘landmark achievement’

Guwahati, Nov 30: A tripartite peace agreement was signed on Wednesday between Manipur’s oldest valley-based armed group, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the central government and the state government on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the agreement a ‘landmark achievement’.



Shah said, “The peace agreement signed today with the UNLF by the Government of India and the Government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement.”



“It is a landmark achievement in realising PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India,” he added.



It may be mentioned that UNLF has been fighting a radical war for a sovereign Manipur as the group views the merger of the pre-Independence Manipur kingdom with India as illegal.

