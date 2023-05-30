Amit Shah reviews situation in Manipur; citizens welcomes with posters

Guwahati, May 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Manipur on Monday for his four-day visit to take stock of the situation in the state.

Following his arrival, Shah chaired a meeting with Chief Minister and other minister, senior leaders and officials to assess the ongoing situation.

Amit Shah also held a meeting with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The Home Minister is slated to hold several rounds of talks during his stay in the state till June 1.

He is also expected to meet representatives from the civil society and various groups of the Meitei and the Kuki communities.

Earlier, Amit Shah had announced plans to visit the northeastern state during his recent visit of neighbouring state Assam earlier last week. Manipur had recently witnessed a massive uproar amid strife between regional communities.

Meanwhile, posters, banners and messages come up in Manipur welcoming Amit Shah. The messages have come from both Meities and Kuki communities which have been in the news after the recent spate of violence.

While the posters and banners were seen in Imphal and several other districts, the welcome messages were issued by several civil society organisations of Manipur, sources said.