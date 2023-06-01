Amit Shah orders inquiry into Manipur violence; peace committee to be formed

Imphal, June 1: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday ordered an enquiry into the violence in Manipur to be conducted by Retired Justice of High Court.

To bring peace and normalcy in the state, Shah also asked to form a peace committee under the guidance of Manipur Governor and to include all the stakeholders as members.

Addressing the media, the minister has asked the existing security advisor to beef up the security coordination in the state.

Shah also revealed that during his visit in the state, he met at least 22 civil society organisations of the Meitei community and 25 civil society organizations of Kuki community.

Apart from the meetings, the home minister had visited the relief camps in Manipur and assured relief and rehabilitation package to the people.

He also informed that medical assistance and doctors will be provided to the distressed people as well as violence affected districts of the state.

Lastly, Shah said that a temporary platform will be introduced at the Khongsang Railway station, which is 106 kms away from the capital Imphal.

Meanwhile, helicopter services will also be provided for Churachandpur and Moreh districts.