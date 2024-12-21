Amit Shah flags ‘insufficient’ progress in NE’s fight against narcotics, calls for unified action

Agartala, Dec 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for greater collaboration among the Chief Ministers of Northeastern states to combat narcotics smuggling, saying that progress in this regard has not been sufficient.

Addressing the 72nd Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC) in Agartala on Saturday, Union Minister Shah highlighted the need for a cohesive strategy to tackle the growing threat of narcotics in the region and eliminate the region's image as a hub for the illicit trade.

“Narcotics is a significant threat to our country. While the states of the Northeast have made considerable efforts over the past six years to fight this menace, I must admit that the progress and speed have not been sufficient. I urge all Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states to work carefully and strategically on this issue,” Shah said, urging the heads of the states to closely monitor the implementation of the Nasha Mukta Abhiyan at the district level.

The Union Home Minister also discussed the evolving role of policing in the region. Shah noted that for the last 40 years, law enforcement in the Northeast primarily focused on counterinsurgency, but with insurgency issues largely neutralised, the focus now needs to shift towards protecting the constitutional rights of citizens.













Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Governors, Chief Ministers, and senior officials of the North eastern states during the 72nd plenary meeting of the NEC in Agartala on Saturday (Source: @DrManikSaha2/ X)

“Now that peace is prevailing in the region, the focus of policing should be on protecting the constitutional rights of the people,” Shah stated.

He further announced that he will chair a meeting with all Chief Ministers in February in New Delhi to discuss the implementation of new criminal laws. “These laws are already in place, but their full implementation is crucial. I urge the Chief Ministers to advise their DGPs to consult with the NCRB and BPR&D to ensure these laws are implemented effectively,” he said.

Shah also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve connectivity between the Northeast and Bangladesh, mentioning that deadlocks over connectivity projects would soon be resolved.

“The railway and road networks in the region have significantly improved over the past decade. This region will soon have access to international connectivity, and the Enclaves Exchange with Bangladesh will open new doors of opportunity for the Northeast,” he said.

Shah further announced that steps are afoot to transform the region into an investment-friendly zone. “We are also planning separate consultations with Northeast universities to ensure courses are available that enhance employability in sectors like downstream automation, electronic manufacturing, and telecom,” he added.