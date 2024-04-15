Amit Shah fails to resolve crisis as promised: INDIA Bloc Manipur

Imphal, April 15: A major pre poll alliance in Manipur, the INDIA Bloc, has accused Union Minister Amit Shah of failing to deliver on promises made during his last visit to the state.

K Manoranjan, representing the alliance stated that Shah pledged to return within ten days to resolve ongoing crisis. However, he neither came back nor he was able to bring any solution.

Manoranjan further highlighted the state’s panic following a recent resurgence of violence.

Convenor of the INDIA Bloc Manipur, Kshetrimayum Santa, affirmed the alliance's commitment to fair elections. Both alliance-sponsored candidates, Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Arthur, pledged to adhere to all electoral regulations and refrain from enticing voters with money or other incentives.

Santa, who also serves as the secretary of CPI-M Manipur State Council, accused ruling parties of disrupting public meetings, deploying armed candidates, threatening leaders, and vandalising properties to scare them from participating in poll campaigns.