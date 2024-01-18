Amit Shah embarks on 3-day visit to Assam, Meghalaya

Guwahati, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a 3-day tour of Assam and Meghalaya, commencing today. During his visit to Shillong, he is set to inaugurate a cyber-security operational center at the Assam Rifles.

Amit Shah is slated to participate in the 71st Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong and conduct a review of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) on January 19.

Meanwhile, the State Convention Centre and the Assam Rifles headquarters in Shillong have been designated as no-fly zones during Amit Shah’s visit on January 18 and 19, with strict prohibitions on drone operations for photography or any other purposes.

During his Assam tour on January 20, the Union Home Minister will participate in several programmes, including the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB and the passing out parade of Assam Police commandos.

Amit Shah's Assam visit is likely to coincide with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will commence from Nagaland for Assam today.

Shah will attend the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli and launch the book "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan" at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati. Additionally, he will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati on the same day.

On January 20, the Union Home Minister will also attend the passing-out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.