Amit Shah chairs all-party meet over violence-hit Manipur

New Delhi, June 24: An all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in the violence-hit Manipur started here on Saturday.

The meeting is being attended by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, RJD's Manoj Jha, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to sources, the Centre will brief the opposition leaders about the actions it had taken in the last 50 days to maintain calm in Manipur and also seek their support for restorating normalcy in the violence-hit state.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been critical of the Centre and the Manipur government for failing to control the situation since the ethnic violence first erupted on May 3.

The Congress has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over issue.

At least 120 people have died,over 400 others injured and some 50,650 men, women and children have been displaced in Manipur so far.