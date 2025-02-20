Amidst President’s Rule, Manipur Guv issues 7-day deadline for illegal weapons surrender

Manipur, Feb 20: Amid the ongoing President’s Rule in violence-hit Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday issued a fresh appeal for the surrender of illegal arms in an effort to restore peace in the state.

The Governor urged people, particularly the youth, to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition at the nearest police station, outpost, or security forces camp within the next seven days.

“Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace. I want to assure you that no punitive action would be initiated if such weapons are returned within stipulated time,” the notification, issued on Thursday, read.

However, strict legal measures will be enforced against anyone found in possession of illegal arms after the deadline.

“People of Manipur, both in the valley and hills, have suffered immense hardship for over 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony. In the greater interest of restoring normalcy, all communities must come forward to ensure the cessation of hostilities,” the notification further read.

Meanwhile, security forces continue their crackdown on illegal arms in valley and hill areas. On February 20, a massive cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during search operations in Tengnoupal district.

The security forces seized three improvised mortars, two musket rifles, a broken magazine, a spotter scope, binoculars, monocular sight, a helmet, five bulletproof vests (without plates), and two rifle slings from the SL Zougam area under Machi Police Station.

In another operation at Maojang village under Moreh Police Station, authorities recovered one AK-56 rifle, two 9mm pistols with magazines, a 40mm Lathode gun, two Chinese hand grenades, two other grenades, five handsets with three chargers, four headphones, and a Kenbo bike.

This is the second such appeal for disarmament in recent months. In September 2023, under the leadership of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, a similar 15-day window was given for the surrender of illegal arms.

Since May 3, 2023, Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence, resulting in over 200 deaths and the displacement of approximately 70,000 people, most of who are currently residing in relief camps.















