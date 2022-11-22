Amid unrest Assam Police advises people not to travel to Meghalaya

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Assam police on Tuesday advised people of the State to avoid travelling to Meghalaya unless absolutely necessary in view of prevailing tense situation due to firing incident at Assam-Meghalaya border area in Karbi Anglong.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi confirmed to media that four persons, including three people from West Jaintia Hills and an Assam forest guard, were killed in a firing incident that took place at Mukroh area along Assam-Meghalaya border today.

As per reports, a firing incident took place near the border area in the wee hours today which claimed the lives of four people.

West Karbi Anglong's Superintendent of Police Imdad Ali while speaking to media informed that Assam Forest Department team intercepted a truck transporting illegal timber in the early hours of Tuesday. As the truck tried to flee, the forest guards fired at it and punctured a tyre. The driver, handyman and another person were apprehended, while others managed to escape, he said.

The forest guards informed the Zirikending police station about the incident, and asked for reinforcements. As police reached, a huge number of people from Meghalaya gathered with weapons like 'dao' (dagger).

As the mob gheraoed the forest guards and the police demanding the immediate release of those arrested, the officers fired at them to bring the situation under control, he said.

"A forest home guard and three persons of the Khasi community were killed in the incident. The situation is under control now," the officer said.

However, it was not immediately clear how the forest guard, identified as Bidyasing Lekhte, was killed. Ali said top officers of the district were on the way to the remote area.

Meanwhile, in order to avoid any untoward incident, the Meghalaya government has suspended suspended mobile internet/data services of all mobile service providers for the next 48-hours from 10-30 am today in seven districts of the state – West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.





