AMC polls likely in April–May after current Corporation term ends in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 17: The election to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) is likely to be held in April or May, after the expiry of the current term, due to a combination of administrative and logistical constraints.

Speaking to the press here, Mizoram State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said that it would not be feasible to conduct the AMC election before the end of the present term, which expires on March 1. He explained that the period coincides with the closure of the financial year, when a large section of government employees are fully engaged in official work, making it difficult to deploy personnel for election duties.

The State Election Commissioner also pointed out that the Budget Session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, scheduled to be held in February, poses another major hurdle in conducting the municipal polls within the remaining time. The Assembly session requires extensive administrative arrangements and personnel deployment, further constraining the election schedule, he added.

Another key impediment cited was the unavailability of electronic voting machines. Lalthlangliana said the EVMs used in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) election held on December 3 are still sealed and kept in strong rooms. As per election norms, the machines cannot be released for use in other elections for at least 60 days after polling, as there is a stipulated period during which complaints or petitions may be submitted to the Election Commission. This effectively rules out their immediate use for the AMC election.

He also noted that extending the term of the municipal body is not without precedent. The tenure of the previous AMC was extended in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, indicating that an extension in the present case would be in line with past practice under unavoidable circumstances.

The delay comes at a time when political activity around the AMC election has already gathered momentum. Several political parties had expected the polls to be held soon after the completion of the current term, and some have already announced candidates for a number of wards. The ruling Zoram People’s Movement is among the parties that have declared names of candidates, while other aspirants have begun low-profile campaigning in anticipation of an early election.





By

Correspondent