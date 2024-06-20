All tourists in North Sikkim safely evacuated

Gangtok, Jun 20: On the final day of evacuation efforts in Mangan, North Sikkim, 158 stranded tourists from Chungthang and the northern regions of the district were successfully rescued.

The operation, overseen by Mangan District Magistrate Mr. Hem Kumar Chettri, was a coordinated effort involving SP Mangan, Mr. Sonam Detchu Bhutia, and an extensive administrative team. Key personnel included Mr. Vishu Lama, ADM Mangan; Mr. Kailash Thapa, BDO Mangan; and officials from the District Disaster Management Authority, Forest Department, Tourism Department, Motor Vehicle Division, Police Department, GREF, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Taxi Drivers’ Association, Travel Agents’ Association of Sikkim (TAAS), local panchayats, and volunteers.



For the past three days, the evacuation from Chungthang was managed by SDM Chungthang Mr. Kiran Thatal and his team, along with Mr. Arun Thatal, SDPO Chungthang; Mr. Ugen Bhutia, SHO Chungthang; Mr. Sawan Gurung, SHO Lachung; Mr. Hem Sagar Kafley, ADC (Dev.) Chungthang; Mr. T. R. Baniya, BDO Chungthang; officials from the Chungthang sub-division office; Lachung Dzumsa; members of the Lachung Hotel Association; and local residents. They provided accommodation, food, and other amenities to the tourists free of cost.



The efficient coordination between the teams in Mangan and Chungthang, and at various points in between, ensured the safe evacuation of the tourists. The rescued tourists expressed their gratitude to both government officials and local residents.



Over the course of three days, a total of 1,447 tourists were rescued and brought to safety.

