All Manipur-bound trains cancelled following violence in state

Guwahati, May 5: In the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur, the Northeast Frontier Railways NFR has cancelled all Manipur-bound trains considering the law and order situation in the Northeastern state.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR has confirmed that all Manipur-bound trains have been cancelled.

The decision was taken following the deteriorating law and order situation in the Northeastern state after clashes broke out between two communities. As per reports, the decision of cancellation of trains was taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities deployed hundreds of military personnel and cut off internet services on Thursday, after the deaths of six people in violent clashes.

The violence occurred on Wednesday during protests by various tribal groups of Manipur over a court order on Scheduled Tribe status. Thousands took part in the rally during which violence broke out between some tribal groups and non-tribals.