Kisan Congress body demands compensation for violence-hit farmers in Manipur

Imphal, May 24: The chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on Saturday demanded full compensation for farmers in Manipur who suffered severe losses due to the ethnic violence that gripped the state since May 2023. Speaking during the launch of the “Kisan Nyay Yodha” campaign at Congress Bhavan, Khaira took strong aim at the BJP-led government, accusing it of failing to uphold its promises to the affected agrarian community.

According to Khaira, despite public assurances by the government about compensating farmers who lost access to their farmlands due to ongoing violence and security issues, no significant relief has been delivered. He said the BJP had earlier promised a compensation package of around Rs 30 crore, but even this meagre amount had not reached the farmers on the ground.

“The BJP promised a relief package, but they have failed to deliver it. They cite security issues as the reason, but the truth is that many farmers are still unable to access their own fields, let alone cultivate them,” Khaira said.

He estimated that the total losses incurred by Manipur’s farmers due to the conflict could exceed Rs 250 crore, as large swathes of farmland remain inaccessible and uncultivated due to the ongoing ethnic strife.

“We demand 100% compensation for all farmers affected by the violence and instability since 2023. Their livelihoods have been shattered through no fault of their own, and it is the state's responsibility to ensure their survival,” he stated.

Khaira went on to strongly condemn the violence, noting the brutality inflicted on unarmed civilians and women. He expressed deep concern over reports of rape, torture, and murder, saying these acts required the highest level of public and institutional condemnation.

“What happened in Manipur in 2023 was horrifying. Innocent women were raped, civilians were tortured and killed. The response from the then BJP government was not just delayed, it was inadequate and shamefully small,” he said.

Khaira accused the authorities of delaying justice and criticised the state machinery for failing to take effective action against the perpetrators of the violence. He said that victims of the violence are still "running from pillar to post” seeking justice, highlighting the failure of governance and institutional support.

“We say we are building a multi-trillion dollar economy, but if women and minorities are being targeted with the tacit support of the establishment, then it is a dark chapter for Indian democracy. Justice delayed is justice denied, and till now, justice has not been served to the people of Manipur.”

Khaira’s remarks come amid ongoing concerns over the long-term impact of ethnic violence in the state. With thousands displaced, farmland abandoned, and trust between communities fractured, Manipur continues to struggle for recovery more than a year after the crisis began.

The Kisan Nyay Yodha initiative, launched by the Kisan Congress, aims to mobilise support for farmers’ rights and highlight agrarian issues across India, particularly in conflict-affected regions. The Congress leader called on civil society and political stakeholders to step forward and demand both relief and justice for the victims in Manipur.