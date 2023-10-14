Aku Zeliang's Urra Design earns Green Ribbon Champion title

Guwahati, Oct 14: Renowned interior designer from Nagaland Aku Zeliang's venture Urra Design has secured a prestigious Green Ribbon Champion accolade in recognition of its unwavering commitment to sustainability. This honour is part of the second edition of 'Green Ribbon Champions' by Network18, India's largest media group, and powered by REC Limited.

The initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lifestyles for Environment (LIFE) announcement at COP26 in November 2021, seeks to celebrate organisations actively contributing to a sustainable future.



Urra Design's impactful work with indigenous artisans, utilising local crafts to emphasize regional culture and sustainable design, has been acknowledged for reducing negative environmental impacts. Leveraging traditional knowledge and skills passed down through generations, Urra Design has become a key centre and export house for globally recognised brands like Christian Louboutin, Ralph Lauren Home, Fabindia, Taj Group of Hotels, Purple Turtles, Tripura Castle, Shillong, Niathu by The Park, and Konyak Store, Taj Vivanta, Guwahati



The Green Ribbon Champions initiative recognises organizations making strides in sustainability, afforestation, biodiversity, waste management, and renewable energy. Urra Design's business practices, promoting sustainability for positive impacts on livelihoods and responsible consumption, have earned praise. This recognition not only underscores Urra Design's commitment but also serves as an inspiration for industry peers to adopt environmentally conscious practices for a greener future"

