Aku Zeliang represents India at the annual Ambiente Fair in Frankfurt

Guwahati, Feb 7: Aku Zeliang from Nagaland, creative director of Cane Concept and founder of Urra Designs, has been awarded "Young Talent" 2022 for Elle Deco International Design Awards (EDIDA) and runners up for "Furniture Designer of the Year".

He is also representing India at the annual Ambiente Fair being held in Frankfurt, Germany under the section of "Young Talents".



His interior / architecture design studio "Urra Design" works across 7 states in India and furniture line "Cane Concept" exports to 26 countries.

Urra Design & Cane Concept have both been recipients of other awards, collaborations with Bollywood celebrities, international galleries and architects and commissioned works.

He's currently showcasing the Huh Tu (Tattoo) collection inspired by Eastern Nagaland which consists of textile, furniture and wall decor objects designed with skills and resources available in the region which are all in house handcrafted at his design centre in Dimapur.

The Huh Tu collection will be displayed at the India Design Fair hosted by Elle Decor at Delhi from 23-26 February.