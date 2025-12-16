Ajay Kumar Bhalla calls for drones, AI tools to strengthen anti-drug drive in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 16: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla directed the State police administration to strengthen surveillance through state-of-the-art technologies, including drones and AI-based tools to achieve the nation’s commitment towards a drug-free society.

Governor Bhalla gave the directive while chairing a State-level conference of the home and police departments at Lok Bhavan, Imphal on Monday.

The meeting focused on disseminating key outcomes of the DGsP/IGsP Conference 2025 held in Raipur from November 28-30 this year.

Governor also emphasised hands-on training and capacity building of police personnel.

Earlier during the conference, Rajiv Singh, DGP, Manipur, briefed the Governor on recommendations made by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

He highlighted priority areas such as strengthening law and order, counter-terrorism, left wing extremism, NCORD, disaster management and civil defence, enhanced use of forensics, women’s safety, managing mass agitations, and the roadmap for bringing back Indian fugitives.

The DGP also shared insights from thematic discussions led by the Prime Minister on ‘Drug-Free India’ and by the Union Home Minister on national security.