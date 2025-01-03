Aizawl’s ‘No Honking City’ status leaves Mizoram Governor impressed

Aizawl, Jan. 3: Outgoing Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday delivered a heartfelt farewell message, fondly remembering his stay in the State. Before leaving for Odisha to assume his new role as Governor, Kambhampati expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality he received during his tenure in Mizoram.

"I am filled with gratitude as I bid farewell to Mizoram after three years and five months of service as its Governor, beginning on July 19, 2021. The kindness extended to me by politicians, officials, NGOs, churches, and the people as a whole has profoundly touched my heart," he said.

Kambhampati praised Mizoram's natural beauty, disciplined citizens, and Aizawl's status as a 'No Honking City', describing it as a model for urban India. He also highlighted the State's exemplary electoral processes and peaceful Assembly proceedings, calling them an inspiration for other parts of the country.

At the Lengpui Airport, Kambhampati was accorded a guard of honour prior to his departure to Bhibaneswar

The National Anthem was also played by the State police band. Chief Minister LaIduhoma, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Home Minister K Sapdanga, Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, and DGP Anil Shukla were among those who bade him farewell.

In a message to the youth of the State, Kambhampati urged them to step beyond their comfort zone and contribute to the broader societies. He stressed the importance of fully utilising Central Government schemes, particularly social security schemes, to enhance the welfare of the citizens.

"Mizoram has made remarkable strides in development, especially in infrastructure, with road improvement and the upcoming rail connectivity to Sairang," he noted.

As Mizoram aligns with India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Kambhampati stressed the need for effective implementation of Central schemes and policies to ensure that the State progresses in tandem with the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Kambhampati will be succeeded by General Vijay Kumar Reddy (retd), who will assume office on January 9.

- By Correspondent