Aizawl’s Chawnpui residents launch ‘Plastic Waste Buying’ drive to tackle pollution

Aizawl, Nov 6: In a striking example of community-driven environmental action, residents of Chawnpui locality in Mizoram have launched an innovative ‘plastic waste buying’ drive as part of the ongoing cleanliness competition organised jointly by the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department, Aizawl Smart City Limited, Aizawl Municipal Corporation and the central committee of the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

The campaign, which began on Wednesday, witnessed an overwhelming response from local residents who collected and sold more than 150 kg of plastic waste at Rs 30 per kg. The initiative is aimed at reducing plastic litter in the neighbourhood while promoting responsible waste management.

Meanwhile, the Chawnpui Local Council has formed a ‘Faina Beihpui Komiti’ (cleanliness drive committee) comprising representatives from local NGOs and schools, taxi drivers, and street vendors. The committee has been coordinating the collection, segregation, and purchase of plastic waste from residents.

What makes the campaign more remarkable is that it is entirely community-funded. Residents contributed generously to a crowdfunding effort that raised over Rs 2 lakh, which is now being used to buy the collected plastic. Children and adults alike joined hands in gathering discarded bottles, wrappers, and containers from streets, drains, and open spaces.

“This is not just about cleaning our neighbourhood – it is about changing habits and showing that we can turn waste into something of value,” said a local leader involved in the drive. “We plan to explore ways to recycle the collected plastic into something useful, perhaps for local construction or craft purposes.”

The Chawnpui initiative reflects a broader Mizo tradition of collective community work, where residents come together voluntarily for public welfare and cleanliness. Locals hope that their example would inspire other neighbourhoods across the State capital to undertake similar initiatives to fight against plastic pollution.

Environmental advocates have lauded the move, stating that such grassroot efforts could significantly reduce urban waste and foster civic pride among citizens.