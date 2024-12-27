Aizawl zoo bear captured after 8-month escape

Aizawl, Dec. 27: A bear, which had escaped from the Aizawl Zoological Garden eight months ago was captured alive on Wednesday.

The zoo officials described the return of the bear as a "Christmas present".

The bear, which escaped on April 1 during Cyclone Remal, was finally trapped in a collapsible cage late on Christmas evening and safely relocated to its enclosure. Cyclone Remal's heavy rains and strong winds had uprooted a tree, damaging the fence of the bear's enclosure and enabling its escape.

The zoo remained closed to visitors for two weeks following the escape, as officials searched for the animal. Despite periodic sightings near the zoo, fears grew that it might have fallen prey to hunters. The bear reappeared in November when tracks were found near a damaged exotic bird enclosure, prompting zoo staff to fix camera traps.

After several failed attempts to lure the animal into a steel cage, it was successfully trapped on December 25.

