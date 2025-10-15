Aizawl-Silchar road worsens, over 700 vehicles stranded for past 24 hrs

Aizawl, Oct 15: The condition of the Aizawl-Silchar Road has further worsened in the wake of the recent burst of rainfall. Officials on Tuesday stated that 717 vehicles had been stranded on the highway over the last 24 hours.

Vehicles carrying essential commodities have not been able to move towards the State capital. Additionally, empty trucks bound for Assam are also stuck on the road.

“Altogether 316 empty trucks heading for Assam and 401 goods-laden trucks bound for Aizawl have been stranded in the last 24 hours,” a Kolasib district official stated.

The Sairang-Kawnpui stretch of the national highway connecting Mizoram and Assam, is again in a dilapidated state. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) began repair works today, with the Mizoram Public Works Department supplying boulders for the project.

Meanwhile, roads leading to Mamit town are also in poor shape. Two organisations, All NGOs Mamit and Commercial Vehicles Association, have threatened an indefinite strike from October 16 if repair works are not carried out by the State Government.

A joint meeting of the two bodies held on Monday highlighted the severity of the situation. The Mamit-Aizawl, Mamit-Bairabi, and Mamit-Zawlnuam roads have become completely for traffic of any kind. The associations had previously appealed to the Government to undertake repairs between October 4 and 12 but received no response.

Additionally, commercial vehicle owners and drivers from Kolasib district have warned of a strike starting October 19 if the Government fails to address the deteriorating condition of the roads connecting Kolasib and Vairengte, Sairang, and Bairabi. These routes are crucial for transportation of essential goods across Mizoram, and truck operators are concerned about the high probability of accidents.

In a statement, the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA), Kolasib and the Kolasib District Drivers’ and Owners’ Joint Action Committee expressed their concern, stating that these roads are no longer safe for plying of trucks and urging the government to take immediate action for the safety and welfare of the public.

Correspondent