Aizawl mourns quiet street minstrel C Rothangpuia, who passed away on Dec 12

Aizawl, Dec 14: For years, his was a familiar, almost taken-for-granted presence on the streets of the Mizoram capital – a diminutive, frail man who wrapped himself in a faded shawl, an old guitar slung across his body, often seated by the roadside or moving slowly from one corner to another, amid the rush of shoppers and traffic.

C Rothangpuia, 69, who died on December 12, was never a polished performer who drew applause from crowds. Yet, in his own understated way, he became a part of the city’s living memory.

Rothangpuia, a bachelor who lived at Durtlang Leitan, wandered from one street to another like the proverbial minstrel of yore, singing softly to his listeners. He was a street performer in the true sense of the term – placing a small box in front of him, hoping to get a few coins from passers-by.

His voice was weak, often barely audible above the din of the streets. He did not sing in perfect pitch, nor did he play the guitar with finesse. Indeed, he never changed his chords – strumming the same strings over and over again in every song. And yet, every day, he showed up and sang his songs.

Those who cared to drop some money into his box, did not do so because he sang like a professional. They did so because they saw something deeper – perseverance, loneliness, and a quiet dignity. In the flurry of city life, Rothangpuia stood still, performing not for encomium but perhaps for purpose, routine, or simply survival.

During the Christmas season, when Aizawl’s streets come alive with lights, music, and shoppers, Rothangpuia’s presence became even more pronounced. Amid the festive buzz, his songs rendered in near whispers blended into the background like a familiar hum.

Over time, he had ceased to be a street singer: he became a part of the atmosphere.

“He was a familiar and endearing sight on the streets of Aizawl. With Christmas shoppers thronging the streets, his very presence and songs radiated positive vibes. Without him, this festive season will lose some charm,” a Netizen wrote, capturing a sentiment shared by many after news of his death spread online.

There was an outpouring of condolence messages on social media platforms, with people sharing memories and photos, some admitting they never knew his name but always recognised his face and guitar.

Others expressed regret for never stopping long enough and not listening at close quarters and caring to know his story while he was alive.

Another mourner wrote, “He taught us that showing up every day, even when no one is really listening, is a kind of courage. The streets will feel empty without him.”

Rothangpuia’s life was quiet, almost invisible, but his absence is now conspicuous. As Aizawl prepares for Christmas without one of its most unassuming figures, the streets will still be crowded, the lights will still shine, and carols will still play. But for many, something and someone will be missing.