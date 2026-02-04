Aizawl Half Marathon returns Feb 14, Sairang rail link expected to aid turnout

Aizawl, Feb 4: The second edition of the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) will be held on February 14, Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said.

He said this year’s event will be larger in scale, draw a deeper talent pool, and give a strong push to the state’s growing sports tourism sector.

The race will begin and end at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, he said.

"With the recent expansion of the railway network to Sairang near Aizawl, we anticipate a record-breaking participation of athletes and spectators from across the country," Hmar said.

He said professional athletes from some foreign countries are also likely to take part in the event, which has a total prize pool of more than Rs 15 lakh.

He said the AIHM serves as a vital platform for promoting public health and showcasing the cultural heritage of Mizoram.

"The AIHM is more than just a race; it is Mizoram's calling card to the world. It is now a permanent fixture on the tourism calendar, designed to highlight our state's natural beauty and hospitality," Hmar told a news conference on Tuesday.

The first edition of the half-marathon was held in April last year and drew 1,500 participants from across the country.

