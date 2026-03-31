Aizawl civic polls: MNF warns of action over sexist attacks on women candidates

Aizawl, Mar 31: Mizoram's opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), on Tuesday, warned of legal action against those indulging in "indecent and derogatory" online targeting of female candidates in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Council polls.

Expressing concern over the trend of female candidates being subjected to character assassination and sexist abuse on social media platforms, the Opposition party asked the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to lead by example to ensure a clean and fair election.

MNF legal board treasurer Zothansangi Hmar highlighted the increasing necessity for the Election Commission to intervene in local matters due to frequent violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"For Mizoram to maintain its tradition of clean and fair elections, the people expect the workers of the ruling party to be the frontrunners in setting a positive example," Hmar said in a press conference here.

Hmar cited the vicious and sexually suggestive attacks directed at R Lalnunthari alias Nunui Rualheng, the MNF candidate for Ward-IV in the AMC elections.

She said that such behaviour is not just a political tactic but an "oppression of women's status" in society.

The MNF leader vowed to take formal legal action should these smear campaigns continue.

"Indecent attacks targeting a woman's character will be met with necessary legal measures," Hmar said, adding the MNF stands ready to defend its candidates at all times.

While welcoming the rise of women in both reserved and general wards, Hmar warned that the toxic political environment could deter talented women from entering public service.

"Mizoram is seeing a wave of capable, educated, and honourable women stepping forward to lead. However, the primitive nature of these current attacks risks making politics appear frightening and repellent to them," she said.

The MNF leader urged a shift toward more respectful political discourse.

Altogether 68 candidates, including 28 women, are in the fray for the 19-member AMC polls slated for April 21. The ZPM, MNF and the Congress have fielded 19 candidates, while the BJP has nominated 11.

Over 2.37 lakh electors, including 1.28 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the AMC polls. Counting of votes will be held on April 27.

PTI