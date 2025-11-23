Air India express launches Tsungkotepsu-themed aircraft in Nagaland

Dimapur, Nov 23: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio flagged off Air India Express, a newly inducted Boeing 737-8 aircraft featuring a livery Tsungkotepsu warrior shawl, at the Dimapur airport today.

Inaugurating the 'selfie point' at the airport, Rio stated that Nagaland is pleased to welcome Air India Express with a special Tsungkotepsu themed livery as the tourist partner for Nagaland tourism and Hornbill Festival.

"This collaboration marks an important step in strengthening connectivity, enhancing the visitors' experience and showcasing Nagaland to the rest of the country and also to the world," he said.

Rio stressed that it is a corporate partnership that will provide greater opportunities for tourism, cultural exchange and economic growth.

Aloke Singh, MD, Air India Express, said his organisation was honoured to partner with the Nagaland Government for the Hornbill Festival. He said the Tsungkotepsu livery is a tribute to Nagaland's artistic legacy. The Air India Express will offer 15 per cent discount for bookings from or to Dimapur made till December 10, applicable for travel till December 15.