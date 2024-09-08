Air Chief Marshal stresses tech upgrades to counter China-Pakistan modernisation efforts

Shillong, Sept 8: The Eastern Air Command (EAC) held its two-day annual Commanders' Conference at its headquarters in Shillong on September 6.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, addressing the gathering, highlighted the importance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) being “agile and adaptive”, especially in emerging domains such as space, cyber, and electronic warfare.

The Air Chief said that holding on to the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) fundamental doctrine of being agile and adaptive would ensure that it remains a decisive aerospace power in the world.

He highlighted the need for continuous updates in technology and strategies to “maintain a safe operational flying environment”.

“The IAF has a tough air neighbourhood considering China and Pakistan in the eastern and western frontiers continuously trying to modernise its air force,” he said.

Reviewing the operational preparedness of EAC, he lauded the command for ensuring the “highest level of operational preparedness” and also its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to the civil administration.

The IAF has carried out several HADR operations during natural disasters such as floods and landslides in the eastern sector, which has helped the civil administration of several states to save lives and properties.

Earlier, the Air Chief was received by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC here. The CAS inspected a guard of honour on arrival and was introduced to all commanders and senior officers.