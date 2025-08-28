Air cargo service debuts at Arunachal's Donyi Polo airport

Itanagar, August 28: Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation minister Balo Raja, on Thursday, flagged off the first-ever outbound air cargo service from Donyi Polo Airport, in a step aimed at boosting the state's agri-horticultural economy and linking local farmers to wider markets.

Raja said the initiative, themed "Empowering Farmers, Connecting Markets", will create new opportunities for cultivators by ensuring their produce reaches national markets faster.

"Today, I had the privilege to flag off the first outbound air cargo from our state at Donyi Polo Airport. This initiative will open new horizons for our hardworking farmers," Raja said in a post on social media.

Officials in the state civil aviation department said the cargo service is expected to primarily cater to perishable items such as fruits, vegetables, flowers and other local produce, which often suffer losses due to lack of quick transportation.

The facility, they said, would not only reduce wastage but also enable better price realisation for farmers in remote districts.

The minister also inspected the upcoming terminal building at the Donyi Polo Airport, which has been designed to handle over 400 passengers at a time.

The modern terminal, equipped with passenger amenities, will be formally dedicated to the people of the state on September 2.

"The new terminal is a symbol of Arunachal Pradesh's growing connectivity and aspirations. It will soon be inaugurated and will serve as a major gateway to the frontier state," the minister said in another social media post.

Donyi Polo Airport, inaugurated on November 19, 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the first Greenfield airport of the northeastern state and has seen a steady rise in passenger footfall and flight operations.

The new terminal and cargo facility, officials said, are part of the Centre's larger effort to improve air connectivity in the Northeast under the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.

PTI