Aiming for 'football capital of India' tag, Meghalaya announces ₹732-Cr stadium in EKH

Shillong, March 6: In a thought-out move to establish Meghalaya as the football capital of the country, the state government has announced plans for a ₹732-crore Football Complex in Mawkhanu, East Khasi Hills District.

The ambitious project, designed to accommodate around 40,000 spectators, is expected to begin in the next financial year, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma revealed during his budget speech on Wednesday.

The government has also laid out a comprehensive roadmap for sports development, earmarking nearly ₹1,900 crore over the next three years.

This investment will support various sports initiatives and Meghalaya’s preparations for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027.

To build a strong grassroots foundation, the government is setting up 25 new artificial turfs, 140 grassroots centres, and financial grants for local football clubs, informed the Chief Minister.

Additionally, ₹10 crore has been allocated for the Chief Minister’s Football Mission, which aims to enhance player development, improve training facilities, and engage more fans.

Since 2022, Meghalaya has hosted over ten national and international sporting events, including the Indian Super League (ISL), Durand Cup, Elite Men’s Boxing Championship, and the ICF World Cup Qualifiers.

The state government is focused on attracting large-scale sporting events to further cement Meghalaya’s position on the national sports map.

The government is accelerating the development of key sports infrastructure projects across Meghalaya, ensuring that state-of-the-art facilities are ready to support its sporting ambitions, said the Chief Minister.

Among the major projects nearing completion are the J.N. Stadium, P.A. Sangma Sports Complex, Ampati Stadium, and Jongksha Indoor Stadium.

“To facilitate the timely execution of these initiatives, the government has allocated ₹236 crore for the 2025-26 financial year, covering both the completion of ongoing projects and the implementation of new ones,” Sangma told the House.

To further encourage young athletes, the state has introduced the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportspersons Direct Appointment Policy.

Under this scheme, athletes who win medals at the national and international level in International Olympic Committee (IOC)-recognised sports will be guaranteed government jobs.

“We believe in better exposure for our youth at regional, national, and international levels to broaden their horizons,” Sangma said.