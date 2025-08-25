‘Aim is to contribute to Indian football’: John Abraham after NEUFC’s Durand Cup win

Guwahati, August 25: Actor, football enthusiast and proud owner of NorthEast United FC, John Abraham, witnessed every moment of history at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday night.

His team, the Highlanders, dismantled debutants Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in the Durand Cup final to successfully defend their crown.

The Bollywood star was on the pitch until the very end, congratulating players, staff and posing for photographs. For John, it was not just about lifting a trophy, but living a passion.

“We are the first team to win the Durand Cup back-to-back since 1991, which is a great honour. It’s a huge achievement, and I’d like to believe we can make this a habit. The Durand Cup is very prestigious tournament for us as Indians,” John told The Assam Tribune.

With the win, NorthEast United became the first side in more than three decades to retain the Durand Cup. The last team to do so was East Bengal, who lifted the trophy in three successive years — 1989, 1990 and 1991 — a golden era that established their supremacy in Indian football.

John admitted the journey has not been easy but stressed that resilience defines his club.

“NorthEast United FC is a very resilient club. I personally run it with a lot of passion. Times are tough, but we have held out. We proved we are here to stay. Our aim is to contribute meaningfully to Indian football, to produce stars who can shine globally, and to make India proud — starting from the Northeast,” he said.

Friday night’s victory was a collective effort, with goals coming from across the squad — Asheer Akhtar, Thoi Singh, Parthib Gogoi, and Alaaeddine Ajaraie among the scorers. From the VIP gallery, John was seen celebrating each strike with unfiltered joy.

“It's very important for us and for the fabric of NorthEast United FC. I want to thank the management, the coaching staff, the support staff, and above all, every single player who made this possible. To be back-to-back champions of the Durand Cup is special,” he said.

Coach Juan Pedro Benali described John as the heartbeat of the club.

“There are no words to describe what John means to this team,. He’s always behind us, supporting us. He never lets his hands down. He is the captain of the ship, and we are grateful to him. I take my hat off to John and to everyone in the club,” Benali said.