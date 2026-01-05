AICC in-charge Ulaka demands dissolution of Manipur Assembly, calls for fresh polls

IMPHAL, Jan 5: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Manipur, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, on Sunday demanded the dissolution of the present Manipur Legislative Assembly and called for fresh elections.

Ulaka made the remarks in response to reporters’ questions on reports of a possible extension of President’s rule in Manipur after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing situation in the State.

“Our position is very clear. We want fresh elections to be held in Manipur so that democratically elected representatives chosen by the people can form the government, and the whole problem will be sorted out,” the visiting AICC leader said, adding, “It is a strange situation that in Manipur, even though the BJP has an absolute majority, President’s Rule is in force.”

Ulaka arrived in Imphal on Sunday to attend a preparatory meeting with party leaders as part of a nationwide protest against the replacement of the Centre’s flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–GRAMG) Act.

“Recently, the MGNREGA Act was abolished and replaced with a new Act called VB–GRAMG,” he said. “In the Congress Working Committee meeting, we discussed holding nationwide protests for the next 45 days. To initiate the process, we have come here for a preparatory meeting and discussions with party leaders on how to plan the protest,” he added.

A few days earlier, former Manipur Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh had strongly criticised the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre for replacing MGNREGA with the VB–GRAMG Bill.

On December 22 last year, the President of India gave assent to the VB–GRAMG Bill, 2025, marking a significant change in the country’s rural employment policy. The Act is stated to be aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival at Imphal airport, Ulaka was received by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president and sitting MLA K Meghachandra, along with other Congress party functionaries.





