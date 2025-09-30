AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge to address mega Congress rally in Kohima on Oct 7

Kohima, Sept 30: The Nagaland unit of the Congress on Monday said that it will organise a mega rally to be addressed by the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the State capital Kohima on October 7.

Announcing this, State Congress chief S Supongmeren Jamir also sought to downplay the proposed merger of NPF and NDPP, claiming it would not have any significant impact on the State’s politics.

Jamir said that the October 7 rally at the Naga Solidarity Park here would focus on “save democracy, save secularism and save Nagaland”, while also highlighting key agendas such as youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and improved connectivity.

Besides Kharge, it will also be addressed by senior leaders like AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and AICC secretary in-charge of Nagaland Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.

The programme would be followed by closed-door meetings with the Political Affairs Committee, District Congress presidents, and other senior leaders to chalk out the party’s strategy in the State and the Northeastern region for the 2028 elections.

Jamir, a Lok Sabha MP, expressed hope that more than 10,000 people would participate in the rally, stressing the importance of converting issues into electoral strength.

He also said that other political parties could join the rally since the themes of protecting democracy and secularism were of common concern.

The Congress leader also said if the NPF and the NDPP are merged, it will not have much impact on Nagaland.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) have been in talks for a merger “to strengthen the regional force”.

“It is simply regional parties putting all in one basket and would not have any effect,” said Jamir.

