AI-driven traffic management system launched in Sikkim

Guwahati, May 16: With the aim of modernising traffic management, the Sikkim Transport Department on Thursday announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-driven traffic management system across the state from May 25, 2024.

According to the department, the traffic management system is launched to improve regulation efficiency by automatically verifying documents and detecting violations, as well as modernise traffic management.

“With a view to modernise traffic management and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of traffic regulation, Sikkim government is introducing Artifical Intellegence-driven traffic management system,” the transport department said.

The department alerted all vehicle owners, including government vehicles, to keep their vehicle documents up-to-date.

“Any discrepancies arising out of the issue of E-challan may be brought to the notice of the SPs/RTOs of the district,” the department said.